Journal Article

Citation

Cala Cala LF, Kelly CL, Ramos E, VanVleet M, High P. Clin. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0009922820922532

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study evaluated an intervention for low-income new mothers, half from Spanish-speaking homes, that provides education around infant crying and abusive head trauma (AHT). At enrollment, non-US-born mothers were less likely than US-born mothers to have heard of shaken baby syndrome (60% vs 89%, P ≤.0001) or to know shaking babies could lead to brain damage or death (48% vs 80%, P <.0001). At follow-up, non-US-born intervention mothers had improved knowledge of the peak of crying (31% vs 4%, P =.009), improved knowledge that shaking a baby could lead to brain damage or death (36% vs 12%, P =.035), and identified more calming strategies for parenting stress compared with non-US-born control mothers (+0.8 [SD = 1.1] vs -0.4 [SD = 1.4]). This study identifies a gap in AHT knowledge at baseline of non-US-born mothers. These mothers had improved knowledge with intervention and are an important population for similar prevention efforts.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; education; abusive head trauma; non–US-born; shaken baby syndrome

