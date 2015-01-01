Abstract

In 2018, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) conducted focus groups with athletic directors (ADs) from Massachusetts middle and high schools to assess the implementation of legislated regulations relative to the management of concussion (mild traumatic brain injuries; mTBI) among students engaged in extracurricular sports. Two tape-recorded focus groups were conducted with a facilitator. Lists of themes were synthesized by investigators. Overall, participating ADs expressed that the law and accompanying regulations were necessary and important for protecting student athletes, despite some burdensome aspects of implementation. Emerging themes included support for the law, some implementation problems, impact on workload, and recommendations for improving mandated procedures. ADs assume an important role in the management of middle and high school students' mTBI when given the authority to do so through legislation and regulation. Nonetheless, challenges to the daily application of legislated protocols exist and should continue to be evaluated.

