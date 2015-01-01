|
Napper LE, Wolter LC, Ebersole DS. J. Fam. Comm. 2020; 20(2): 160-174.
Abstract
College students commonly report that their parents provide advice about how to drink safely; however, there is very little research exploring the content of parent-child harm-reduction conversations. The present study explores the types of advice mothers provide underage college students about drinking. A random sample of college students (ages 18 to 20) completed an online survey about their alcohol use and conversations they had with their mother about alcohol. Students' perceptions of mother-child harm-reduction conversations include the themes of: specific protective behavioral strategies, ambiguous behavioral advice, decision making advice, value-based advice, warning-based advice, and advice conveying approval.
communication with mothers about alcohol; students’ perceptions of alcohol advice from mothers; underage drinking messages