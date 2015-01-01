|
Citation
|
Kirchner S, Till B, Ploderl M, Niederkrotenthaler T. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The It Gets Better project aims to help prevent suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) adolescents. It features personal video narratives portraying how life gets better when struggling with adversities. Research on the contents of messages is scarce. Aims: We aimed to explore the content of videos in the Austrian It Gets Better project regarding the representation of various LGBTIQ+ groups and selected content characteristics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; suicide prevention; qualitative study; LGBTIQ+; prevention videos