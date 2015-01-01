|
Taber-Thomas SM, Knutson JF. Child Maltreat. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE: Problematic maternal alcohol use confers risk for child maltreatment, though the effect on specific aspects of parenting is unclear. This study examined concurrent and prospective links among maternal alcohol use history, care neglect, supervisory neglect, and harsh or inconsistent discipline.
Language: en
parenting; child maltreatment; neglect; substance abuse