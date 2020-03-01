|
Citation
Bonnell LN, Littenberg B, Wshah SR, Rose GL. J. Am. Board Fam. Med. 2020; 33(3): 397-406.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Board of Family Medicine)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Unhealthy drinking is prevalent in the United States, and yet it is underidentified and undertreated. Identifying unhealthy drinkers can be time-consuming and uncomfortable for primary care providers. An automated rule for identification would focus attention on patients most likely to need care and, therefore, increase efficiency and effectiveness. The objective of this study was to build a clinical prediction tool for unhealthy drinking based on routinely available demographic and laboratory data.
Language: en
Keywords
Logistic Models; Alcohol Drinking; Decision Trees; Alcoholism; Area Under Curve; Clinical Decision Rules; Machine Learning; Neural Networks (Computer); Nutrition Surveys; Support Vector Machine