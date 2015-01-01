Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To translate and cross-culturally adapt the Home Falls and Accidents Screening Tool Self-report into Brazilian Portuguese and to correlate with the history of falls.

METHODS: The translation and transcultural adaptation process followed international parameters. The Home Falls and Accidents Screening Tool Brazil Self-report, the Mini-Mental State Examination and the history of falls were applied to 10 elderly in the pre-test and to 41 in the final. Demographic and anthropometric data were also evaluated. Spearman correlation coefficient was performed.

RESULTS: The participants considered the questionnaire easy to understand and did not report any doubts to answer the final version. There was significant correlation between: Home Falls and Accidents Screening Tool Brazil Self-report score and number of falls (ρ = 0.31, p = 0.02) and the lighting and bathroom domains with presence of falls at home (ρ = 0.44, p = 0.00 and ρ = 0.33, p = 0.02, respectively). The questionnaire indicated fall's risk scoring, 10(±2).

CONCLUSION: The Home Falls and Accidents Screening Tool Brazil Self-report showed to be comprehensible and feasible tool for self-assessment of domiciliary falls risk in Brazilian older people. The scores indicated fall's risk and were associated with the history of falls.

