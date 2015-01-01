CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Pinkerton KE, Felt E, Riden HE. J. Agric. Saf. Health 2019; 25(4): 189-190.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, American Society of Agricultural Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A warming climate has been linked to an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, including heat and cold waves, extreme precipitation, and wildfires. This increase in extreme weather results in increased risks to the health and safety of farmworkers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Climate change; Health and safety; Extreme weather; Farmworkers; Global warming