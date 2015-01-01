SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ehlers SG, Tormoehlen RL. J. Agric. Saf. Health 2019; 25(4): 155-168.

10.13031/jash.13004

Solitary work is common on farmsteads and is often a key contributor to delayed responses to life-threatening incidents. This research focused on applications, system components, mounting considerations, and configuration of automatic video alert systems for agricultural safety and security. This technology can be used to monitor and alert farm managers of workers in high-risk locations and potentially reduce the frequency of fatal or serious-injury incidents. Video monitoring of these sites could also reduce the need for in-person inspections, decreasing direct exposure to such locations. Security applications of the technology allow monitoring of high-value equipment, tools, inputs, and products. Continued development of video-based safety initiatives will lead to better applications for enhancing worker safety, hazard detection, and farm security.


Camera; Communication; Monitoring; Safety; Video; Security; Alert; High-risk

