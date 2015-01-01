Abstract

Gender difference in the health of elderly people has become an important perspective to consider when studying their health. However, the gender differences in terms of "environment-behavior-health" from the social ecology perspective remain unknown. On the basis of survey data from Shanghai, China, including 2839 samples, this study explored the gender differences of outdoor environment-behavior-activity ability in elderly people from two aspects of the mean value of variables and the path relationship, utilizing the structural equation model analysis method combined with social ecology theory. The results showed that, at the level of the mean of variables, the elderly males had significantly higher mean values than the females in terms of individual behaviors, but had significantly lower values in terms of social behaviors. At the level of path relationships, there were similarities in that the health of elderly males was more likely to be affected by individual factors, whereas that of the females was more effected by social factors. Through the great positive effect of the high-level social behaviors, the health of the elderly females was progressively promoted. The study provided some useful insights for future research, aiming at promoting gender-sensitive urban design.

Language: en