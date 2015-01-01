SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gerhart HD, Fiorentini AB, Storti KL, Alman R, Bayles MP, Pesci L, Seo Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(10): e3443.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17103443

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study compared physiological responses and cognitive performance during simulated work activities in heat to a thermoneutral condition. First responders perform physically demanding activities in a hot environment which may impose additional burdens on tactical personnel during daily tasks. Ten healthy (8 men and 2 women) participants performed two consecutive simulated work activities with two repetitions of each activity (10 min walking on treadmill and 15 sandbag lifts) under heat and thermoneutral conditions. A Stroop color word test (SCWT) and total mood disturbance (TMD) were obtained at first and second baseline (B1, B2), after a 30-min resting period (B3), and recovery (R1). At the end of the trial, core temperature (Tc), skin temperature (tsk), and mean body temperature (Tb) were higher in the heat condition compared to neutral condition (all p ≤ 0.05), whereas oxygen uptake, heart rate, and mean arterial pressure were not significantly different between conditions. There were no differences in scores of SCWT and TMD between conditions. However, TMD was significantly improved after two successive bouts of exercise compared to B3 (all p ≤ 0.05). This investigation shows that two successive simulated work activities did not induce the detrimental influence on thermoregulatory and cognitive responses. Extended work activities in a hot and humid environment may impose a psychophysiological burden and need to be investigated.


Language: en

Keywords

selective attention; heat stress; simulated activities; total mood disturbance

