Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Young adults reporting combined alcohol and marijuana use indicate greater frequency of other substances, binge drinking rates, and alcohol-related negative consequences. Emotion regulation (ER) difficulties are linked to alcohol use and abuse, with effects commonly attributed to increased mindfulness and distress tolerance abilities. Evidence is mixed, however, regarding the interactive impact of substance use and mindfulness facets on mental health outcomes.



METHODS: The current study utilized a cross-sectional design to examine mental health outcomes predicted by ER and mindfulness facets in 229 college students across three substance use categories (no use; alcohol/marijuana; illicit use with alcohol/marijuana).



RESULTS: For participants reporting no substance use, linear stepwise regressions found that Non-Judging was significantly related to reduced anxiety, while Acting with Awareness was related to greater anxiety; for those reporting alcohol/marijuana use only, Non-Judging significantly related to lower stress and anxiety; for those reporting illicit substance use with alcohol/marijuana, Acting with Awareness was related to lower stress. Describing was related to higher distress across groups, and Observing was not significantly related to any aspect of mental health across groups. ER difficulties were positively related to depression, anxiety and stress across substance use groups, with one exception: ER difficulty was not significantly associated with depression for no use.



DISCUSSION: Mindfulness interventions should focus on certain facets, such as Non-Judging, in order to improve psychological functioning across various groups of substance use. Additionally, ER difficulties are closely linked to alcohol, marijuana, and illicit drug use.

Language: en