Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Point-of-care drug checking services, wherein individuals can check the content and purity of their drugs, have emerged as a public health intervention to address the fentanyl crisis; however, there have been no rigorous evaluations of the technologies against reference standard laboratory techniques.

METHODS: Two point-of-care technologies, fentanyl immunoassay strips and Fourier-Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, were implemented at two supervised injection sites in Vancouver, Canada. We calculated sensitivity, specificity, and false negative rate for both testing methods as compared to a laboratory reference standard.

RESULTS: Between October 2017 and 2018, 331 samples were sent for confirmatory testing. Immunoassay strips had a sensitivity of 87.5% and specificity of 95.2%, with a false negative rate of 12.5%. FTIR spectroscopy had a sensitivity of 72.1% and specificity of 99.0%, with a false negative rate of 27.9%.

CONCLUSION: As expected, while FTIR spectroscopy can quantify concentrations on a wide array of compounds, it can only do so above the detection limit. Using FTIR spectroscopy and immunoassay strips in combination has the potential to offset the limitations of each technology when used alone.

