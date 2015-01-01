Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a maladaptive conflict behavior, and IPV is both a precipitant and consequence of drug use problems among couples. It is unknown how drug use problem severity modulates the association between IPV and observed conflict behaviors. As part of a larger clinical trial, a sample of 30 different-sex substance-misusing couples completed self-report questionnaires and participated in a laboratory conflict resolution task. The current exploratory study tested whether drug use severity moderated the association between IPV perpetration and positive and negative conflict resolution behaviors, respectively, while controlling for IPV victimization. The results suggest that among men, drug use severity moderates the association between psychological IPV perpetration and negative conflict behaviors. Men who report more severe IPV display more negative behaviors when their drug use problems are more severe. Among women, drug use severity moderated the effect between psychological IPV perpetration and negative conflict behaviors among women, such that women with lower drug use problem severity displayed more negative conflict behaviors when psychological IPV perpetration was more versus less severe. Drug use severity also moderated the association between physical IPV perpetration and negative and positive conflict behaviors among women. That is, women who reported more severe physical IPV displayed more negative and fewer positive behaviors when their drug use problems were more severe.



RESULTS have preliminary implications for targeting conflict resolution strategies differentially in men and women with drug use and a history of IPV perpetration. Future studies should replicate the current findings in larger, more representative samples, and examine the role specific drugs have on the association between IPV and conflict behaviors.

