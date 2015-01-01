|
Citation
Bressan S, Clarke CJ, Anderson V, Takagi M, Hearps SJC, Rausa V, Anderson N, Doyle M, Dunne K, Oakley E, Davis GA, Babl FE. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
AIM: The Sport Concussion Assessment Tool v3 (SCAT3) and its child version (ChildSCAT3) are composite tools including a symptom scale, a rapid cognitive assessment (standardised assessment of concussion (SAC)) and the modified Balance Error Scoring System (mBESS). It is unclear whether their use for the acute assessment of paediatric concussion in the emergency department (ED) may help predict persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS). We aim to assess the predictive value of the main SCAT3/ChildSCAT3 components for PPCS when applied in the ED.
Language: en
Keywords
emergency department; child; mild traumatic brain injury; post-concussive symptom; SCAT