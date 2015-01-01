|
Heekes SL, Kruger CB, Lester SN, Ward CL. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Despite global shifts toward prevention of school corporal punishment, the practice remains widespread. This systematic review focused on (a) prevalence, (b) associated mental health and behavioral factors, and (c) correlates that may be risk or protective factors. Studies included in this review were peer-reviewed, published in English between 1980 and July 2017, and quantitative in design. Fifty-three papers met the inclusion criteria. All were cross-sectional surveys, predominantly of moderate quality and conducted in the United States (US) and on the African continent.
prevention; systematic review; prevalence; correlates; risk and protective factors; school corporal punishment