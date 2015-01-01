Abstract

Despite global shifts toward prevention of school corporal punishment, the practice remains widespread. This systematic review focused on (a) prevalence, (b) associated mental health and behavioral factors, and (c) correlates that may be risk or protective factors. Studies included in this review were peer-reviewed, published in English between 1980 and July 2017, and quantitative in design. Fifty-three papers met the inclusion criteria. All were cross-sectional surveys, predominantly of moderate quality and conducted in the United States (US) and on the African continent.



RESULTS indicated that school corporal punishment is prevalent across the globe (including where bans are in place) and does not appear to be decreasing over time, although measurement differences preclude firm conclusions. It is associated with physical, academic, mental health, and behavioral problems for children. Boys, Black students (in the US), and students exposed to violence at home were most at risk of corporal punishment. It is unclear whether disability puts a student at risk. Schools with high rates of other disciplinary practices were more likely to use corporal punishment, while those who employed a mental health professional and trained staff in safety procedures were less likely to use corporal punishment. Teacher attitudes favoring corporal punishment, and their use of violence in other contexts, increased risk. Low socioeconomic status (of the student or the school environment) increased risk, while high levels of state social capital reduced risk. Future research must include areas where corporal punishment is banned and focus on developing effective interventions to prevent school corporal punishment.

