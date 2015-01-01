Abstract

Violence against women is a priority public health issue. Women with mental illness are at a double disadvantage. While social norms and beliefs either support or confront violence against women, research is limited on this issue. A randomized controlled design was adopted for the present study. This study was aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of module-based training in changing nurses' attitudes towards norms and beliefs that support violence against women in mental health care settings. In this study, 68 nurses were randomly assigned to either the experimental or control group (34 in each group). After receiving the training program, the mean scores on norms and beliefs and justifiability of abuse scales were significantly higher in the experimental group compared to the control group (p < 0.05). The results confirmed the positive impact of the training program in changing nurses' attitudes. However, further studies are required to draw firm conclusions on the effectiveness of the training intervention.

Language: en