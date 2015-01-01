SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beers N, Joshi SV. Pediatrics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/peds.2020-0127

Despite the mental health needs of children and adolescents, families may have a general reluctance to access care due to a perception of stigma. With >22% of children and youth being diagnosed with behavioral health needs in the United States before they are 18 years old,1 there is a critical need to ensure that these individuals access mental health services before a crisis. Several components can help with this: screening for mental health needs, facilitating referral, and addressing willingness to access care. In this issue of Pediatrics, "A School-Based Intervention for Mental illness Stigma: A Cluster Randomized Trial" by Link et al2 highlights the short- and long-term impacts of a middle school intervention on reducing stigma and social isolation and increasing the potential of …


