Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many people who need specialty treatment for substance use disorders (SUDs) do not receive it. Clinical interventions could increase treatment utilization but are not routinely used. This systematic review aimed to describe clinical interventions that may increase SUD specialty treatment utilization (i.e., treatment initiation, attendance, meaningful engagement) and to determine which intervention(s) most consistently increase treatment utilization.

METHODS: We conducted a systematic review of clinical intervention studies (published in English between 2000 and 2017) reporting outcomes relevant to specialty SUD treatment utilization. Outcomes were treatment initiation, attendance, and meaningful engagement. Risk of bias was assessed using Cochrane guidelines and randomized controlled trials (RCTs) with bias scores < 3 were included in a synthesis of results. Proportions of positive to negative utilization outcomes were calculated for each low-bias RCT; studies with 50% positive outcomes or more were considered "majority-positive". Studies were categorized by theory-based approach.

RESULTS: Twenty-three RCTs had low risk of bias and were synthesized. Among intervention types with two or more studies, cognitive-behavioral (100% majority-positive) and coordinated care (67% majority-positive) interventions were most likely to increase treatment initiation, while 12-step promotion interventions were most likely to increase treatment attendance (50% majority-positive). One study (12-step promotion) measured meaningful engagement, with majority-positive outcomes.

CONCLUSIONS: A systematic review and narrative synthesis of clinical interventions promoting specialty SUD treatment utilization provided preliminary evidence that cognitive-behavioral and coordinated care interventions may increase treatment initiation, while 12-step promotion interventions may promote treatment attendance. More quality studies and greater consistency in treatment utilization measurement are needed.

Language: en