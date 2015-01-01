Abstract

Burns from contact with hot pavement are a common mechanism treated at burn centers located in desert climates. Previous work has shown increased risk of pavement burns as ambient temperatures rise above 95 degrees. In direct sunlight, pavement absorbs radiant energy causing the temperature to rise high enough to cause second degree burns in seconds. The goal of this study is to review the mechanisms and outcomes of patients suffering pavement burns, and to compare patients who presented with hyperthermia to their normothermia counterparts. A retrospective chart review was performed on pavement burns at an ABA-verified Burn Center for 5 years from 2014-2018. A total of 195 patients were identified. It was found that 50.5% of admitted pavement burn patients required burn excision and 35.9% required split thickness skin grafting. The leading causes of pavement burn admissions were: found down by EMS and walking on pavement at 21.6% each, followed by mechanical falls at 15.1%. We found that patients with recorded hyperthermia had statistically significant increase in 30-day hospital mortality, ICU days, surgical procedures and percent TBSA. Data provided from this study can be used for a public health initiative to help patients who may be at risk of acquiring pavement burns. The data may also be helpful for clinicians gaining information about the management, mechanism and outcomes of pavement burn patients.

