Abstract

Disasters have psychological effects on breastfeeding mothers due to the high potential to reduce the production of breast milk, which may affect the ability of breastfeeding mothers to provide nutritious food to their babies. The stress from natural disasters and post-disaster conditions can affect lactation by lowering the oxytocin hormone in nursing mothers. Since supplies of baby food and formula may be limited during a disaster, the most practical and affordable way for a mother to feed her baby is to continue providing breast milk. This research was conducted to identify the effectiveness of the Breastfeeding Education Program (BEP) using apron and Disaster Evacuation Baby Carrier (DEBC) in increasing breastfeeding-mothers' self efficacy in disaster-affected areas. This research employed a quantitative method involving 74 women. The samples were collected using a cluster randomized controlled trial sampling at four sub-districts in Southeast Minahasa Regency, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Data were analyzed using an independent t-test to determine mean differences between the intervention group and the control group. The results showed differences in mean score of Breastfeeding Self-Efficacy between the control and intervention groups (p value = 0.001). Apron and DEBC in the BEP increased the self-efficacy scores of mothers who exclusively breastfeed in disaster-affected zones. Healthcare workers who implement the BEP in disaster-affected zones are encouraged to include breastfeeding success strategies such as apron and DEBC to strengthen mothers' capacity to cope with disaster-related conditions.

Language: en