Abstract

Fish bile has long been considered to have therapeutic benefits in folk medicine in some Asian countries. However, poisoning incidents and even death sporadically occurred when people consumed fish bile. Herein, we summarize the main characteristics of fish bile poisoning in China including clinical symptoms, treatment strategies, and factors being associated with death and affecting prognosis, hoping to provide a reference for the diagnosis and treatment of fish bile poisoning, as well as forensic identification of death cases induced by fish bile poisoning. We suggest that the health authorities should make an effort to enhance people's awareness of the safety of traditional medicine like fish bile so as to reduce the incidence of adverse events.

Language: en