Abstract

SYNOPSIS: Repeated purposeful heading in soccer has come under increased scrutiny as concerns surrounding the association with long-term neurodegenerative disorders in retired players continues to grow. Whilst a causal link between heading and brain health has not been established, the 'Precautionary Principle' supports the notion that soccer governing bodies and associations should consider implementing pragmatic strategies, which can reduce head impact during purposeful heading in youth soccer whilst this relationship is being investigated. This viewpoint discusses the current evidence to support low-risk head impact reduction strategies during purposeful heading to protect young developing players; and how such strategies could be implemented now while research and debate continues on this topic. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther, Epub 22 May 2020. doi:10.2519/jospt.2020.9680.

