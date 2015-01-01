SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ahrberg AB, Hennings R, von Dercks N, Hepp P, Josten C, Spiegl UJ. Int. Orthop. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00264-020-04631-9

PURPOSE: To define a new parameter in CT that could make imaging of the contralateral ankle dispensable evaluating the position of the fibula after syndesmotic injury.

METHODS: Thirty bilateral CTs of 30 patients were included. Five parameters were defined in axial CT for the injured (_inju) and uninjured (_unin) ankle. Reproducibility was examined for inter-observer and intra-observer reliability. Comparisons for all parameters were performed between the CT scans of both ankles.

RESULTS: All measurements had a high agreement for the inter-observer and intra-observer correlation coefficients. A large interindividual variance could be found between all parameters. If the difference of the anterior tibiofibular distance antTFD_unin and antTFD_inju was less than 2 mm, there was a strong significant pairwise correlation between all parameters between both sides.

CONCLUSION: Bilateral CT is still to be recommended, as it is the only way to exactly assess anterior posterior reduction of the fibula.


Language: en

Computed tomography; Ankle; Screw; Suture-button; Syndesmosis

