Abstract

Latino/a adolescents are a growing part of U.S. public high schools, and many experience stressors related to their ethnicity within their schools that can contribute to risky behaviors such as drug use. Marijuana remains the most common illicit drug that Latino/a adolescents use. Using a sample of 121 Latino/a 9th grade students, the current study examined pathways linking perceived peer- and educator-perpetrated ethnic discrimination with marijuana approval and use.



FINDINGS revealed that perceived peer-perpetrated ethnic discrimination was linked with lower school belonging (βapproval model= -.21, p = .031; βuse model = -.18, p = .013), and lower school belonging was related to higher marijuana approval (β =-.22, p = .030), but not use. Additionally, those students with lower school belonging were more likely to experience greater depressive symptoms (βapproval model = -.45, p < .001, βuse model = -.50, p < .001) and had more close friends who smoked marijuana (βapproval model = -.28, p = .002, βuse model = -.35, p < .001). Higher depressive symptomology was associated with more marijuana use (β = .32, p = .008). Having more substance-using friends was linked with higher marijuana approval (β = .24, p = .010) and use (β = .44, p < .001). Educator-perpetrated ethnic discrimination was not associated with any of the constructs under study.



FINDINGS highlight both internalizing and externalizing pathways through which peer-perpetrated ethnic discrimination may contribute to Latino/a adolescents' marijuana approval and use.



RESULTS have the potential to inform intervention efforts aimed at curtailing Latino/a adolescents' marijuana use.

