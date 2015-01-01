SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hagarty S, Luo J. Plast. Reconstr. Surg. Glob. Open 2020; 8(4): e2745.

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/GOX.0000000000002745

Electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) use has grown exponentially since its introduction to the US market in 2007.1 Sales went largely unregulated until 2016, when the Food and Drug Administration expanded tobacco laws to encompass the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of e-cigarette products.2,3 Production safety standards are still being established. Rechargeable lithium batteries used have been reported to combust. The US Fire Administration reported 195 cases of e-cigarette explosions and fires from 2009 to 2016. The proximity of the explosions can cause serious burns and facial trauma to the user.3,4 We present a case report of a 30-year-old woman with oral soft tissue and dental injuries, C1 fracture, and left vertebral artery dissection from an e-cigarette explosion.


