Abstract

In children, accidental injuries (AI) are the most common cause of major trauma. Although rare, nonaccidental injuries (NAI) can also cause major trauma. Among NAI, animal bites form a significant fraction. Animal bites form a significant fraction of NAI in children. Amongst animal bites, dog and cat bites are the most common. In adults, the likelihood of bites is on leg/thigh but in children due to their low stature, bites are more common on scalp, head, neck, or chest region. As children have lower tissue mass/size, what appears a small wound in adults comparatively appears as a larger wound in children, causing severe disfigurement. The present paper discusses cat bite injury to maxillofacial region, distinguishing from other differential diagnoses. Potential complications, initial management, and total rehabilitation of facial injuries especially nasal injury caused by a cat in a 6-month-old child are also discussed.



How to cite this article: Sikka N, Jayam C, Choudhary RS, et al. Animal Bite in a 6-month-old Child and Facial Injury with Associated Unusual Nasal Injury: Management of Injuries along with 1-year Follow-up. Int J Clin Pediatr Dent 2019;12(6):560-565.

Language: en