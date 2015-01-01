Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim was to study mortality due to suicide, accidental poisoning, event of undetermined intent and drug-related deaths through 20 years in Iceland.



DESIGN: A population-based register study.



PARTICIPANTS: Individuals who died due to road traffic injury, suicide, accidental poisoning, event of undetermined intent and drug-related deaths in the population of Iceland during the years 1996-2015. Annual age-standardised rates were calculated, and the trend analysed by Pearson correlation and joinpoint regression.



SETTING: The population of Iceland framed the study material, and the data were obtained from nationwide registries for information on number of deaths and age-specific mean population in each year by gender.



RESULTS: The crude overall suicide rate during the last 10 years was 12.2 per 100 000 persons per year (95% CI 7.4 to 18.1), while the crude overall rate due to road traffic injuries was 4.6 per 100 000 persons per year (95% CI 2.0 to 8.3). Among men, suicide rates decreased, however not significantly (r(19)=-0.22, p=0.36), and for overdose by narcotics the rates increased significantly (r(19)=0.72, p<0.001) during the study period. Among women, the suicide rates increased, however not significantly (r(19)=0.35, p=0.13), for accidental poisoning, suicide and event of undetermined intent combined the rates increased significantly (r(19)=0.60, p=0.006); and the rates for overdose by sedative and overdose by narcotics both increased significantly r(19)=0.49, p=0.03, and r(19)=0.67, p=0.001, respectively.

CONCLUSION: The suicide rates have not changed during 1996 to 2015; however, the rates for the combined accidental poisoning, suicide and event of undetermined intent increased significantly for women. The rise of the overdose rates for sedative among women and for narcotics among both genders are consistent with reports elsewhere.

