Abstract

AIM: To describe the progress of implementing the "Preventing falls" Guideline of the Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO®) Programme and fall outcomes in Centres Committed to Excellence in Care (CCEC®).

METHOD: A Quasi-experimental study pre-post test from a multicentric approach carried out between 2012-2018. The study is focused on patients aged 65 or older, discharged from guideline implementation units, analysing sociodemographic variables (sex, age, hospitalization days; fall risk assessment on admission and patient in risk; fall prevention plan; incidence of falls. Data was compared from CCEC® programme indicators measured over the periods: baseline (T1), candidate during the first three years (T2), and sustainability (T3). Descriptive and inferential analysis was performed.

RESULTS: 31,486 patients were evaluated in 7 centres (T1=465; T2=14,255; T3=16,766). Of the patients, 51.87% were men and average age was 79.06 years. Hospitalization was 8.15 days. Fall risk assessment on admission was performed in 81.96% of patients (T1=44.30%, T2=81.11%, T3=83.73%) and 52.31% patients had high risk. A prevention falls plan was registered in 47.75% of patients (T1=24.73%, T2=42.43%, T3=52.90%). Four hundred and twenty-three falls were recorded, 62.17% without injuries.

CONCLUSIONS: Despite the differences between hospitals, such as structural characteristics, strategies, assessment tools and data progression pace; adherence to recommendations is proving successful, improving widely. Guideline implementation has allowed fall problems to be addressed, producing positive changes in the process and encouraging the implementation and sustainability of evidence-based nursing practice.

