|
Citation
|
Armes SE, Lee JJ, Bride BE, Seponski DM. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Secondary traumatic stress (STS), symptomatology resulting from indirect exposure to trauma, is one potential negative effect from engaging in clinical social work. Yet, little is known about the relationship between STS and workers' distress and impairment due to their work.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Clinical social workers; Distress and impairment; Secondary traumatic stress