Abstract

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey struck the State of Texas, and became the first Category 4 hurricane to strike the USA since 2005. Approximately 178 cm of rain fell over Texas during a seven-day period, with sustained winds of 209 km/h. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requested the State of Texas to administer a temporary housing programme called the Direct Housing Mission. This was administered by FEMA by the Texas General Land Office (GLO) with technical and financial support from FEMA. As the first state to run this programme, the GLO has captured lessons learned and a way forward for future temporary housing missions, to include the use of more resilient and innovative temporary housing units.

