Siller L, Edwards KM, Banyard V. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing
Research documents high rates of interpersonal violence (e.g., bullying, dating violence, sexual assault) among middle and high school youth, during which time dating and sexual relationships are emerging. Most research to date focuses on one type of violence at a time or examines the co-occurrence of violence within an age group. This study examined interpersonal violence victimization and perpetration (IVVP) within the context of middle and high school with data from 738 middle school students and 1,311 high school students.
Language: en
bullying; sexual violence; dating violence; sexual harassment