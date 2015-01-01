Abstract

Research documents high rates of interpersonal violence (e.g., bullying, dating violence, sexual assault) among middle and high school youth, during which time dating and sexual relationships are emerging. Most research to date focuses on one type of violence at a time or examines the co-occurrence of violence within an age group. This study examined interpersonal violence victimization and perpetration (IVVP) within the context of middle and high school with data from 738 middle school students and 1,311 high school students.



RESULTS show distinct classes, or groups, of IVVP among middle and high school students. Three classes emerged for the middle school sample and included a normative class (66.8%; n = 493), a victim of bullying class (28.1%; n = 207), and a mixed/poly-victim class (5.2%; n = 38). Five classes emerged for the high school sample and included a normative class (66.7%; n = 975), a victim of bullying class (18.1%; n = 237), a homophobic bully-victim class (11.0%; n = 144), a poly-victim class (3.1%; n = 40), and a sexual assault perpetrator class (1.1%; n = 15). Demographic and adjustment indicators differentiated many of the classes in each age group. The findings illustrate that there are distinct differences between middle and high school student's exposure to and perpetration of violence. Middle school students may be best served by programs that address victimization experiences while high school may be a developmental moment to introduce sexual assault prevention programs.

