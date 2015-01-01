Abstract

Traffic violations of pedestrians at intersections are major causes of road crashes involving pedestrians, especially red-light crossing behaviors. To predict the pedestrians' red-light crossing intentions, video data from real traffic scenes are collected. Using detection and tracking techniques in computer vision, some pedestrians' characteristics, including location information, are generated. A long short-term memory neural network is established and trained to predict pedestrians' red-light crossing intentions. The experimental results show that the model has an accuracy rate of 91.6% based on internal testing at one signalized crosswalk. This model can be further implemented in the vehicle-to-infrastructure communication environment and prevent crashes because of the pedestrians' red-light crossing behaviors.

