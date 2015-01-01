Abstract

The level of traffic stress (LTS) methodology was developed to measure, track, and improve the suitability of bicycle networks. Thanks to the simplicity of its data needs and interpretation, LTS has been implemented by several states, regions, cities, non-profits, and researchers. However, relatively few validations of the methodology exist. There is a specific gap in relation to safety perceptions for children, an important group since it serves as the critical population for LTS 1. This study validates LTS using a survey of parents in Denver, Colorado, in which they are asked about perceived safety and biking allowance relative to roadway design characteristics. After the LTS score and biking allowance rates for 612 roadway scenarios are determined, a one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) is used to determine the suitability of LTS for children.



FINDINGS suggest that while LTS 1 and LTS 4 align well with stated preferences, parents told that their children would be able to tolerate some roadway conditions--when allowing for adult supervision--that are currently considered LTS 2 or even LTS 3. These scenarios are primarily on low-volume roadways that have bike lanes. By further refining LTS, it is hoped to ensure that all populations have access to safe and comfortable bicycle facilities.

