Zarkeshev A, Csiszár C. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 44: 8-14.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.02.002

unavailable

Rapid development of autonomous driving technology leads to spread of driverless vehicles. In healthcare, the maturity of this technology might bring to the replacement of conventional ambulances by self-driving ones. Therefore, our research purpose was to determine whether potential patients are ready to accept such an innovation as an autonomous ambulance. Besides, 'affect' data were gathered in order to identify whether emotions played an 'intermediary' function between ambulance mode and readiness to travel. The source data were collected using a so-called Autonomous Ambulance Acceptance Questionnaire. t-Test, ANOVA and Mediation analyses were conducted, and the outputs have been discussed. The findings indicate the necessity of creating and spreading of educational materials related to the preparation of potential patients for Autonomous Vehicles technology.


Autonomous Ambulance Acceptance Questionnaire; emotions; readiness to travel; self-driving ambulance

