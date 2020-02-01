SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Droździel P, Wrona R. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 44: 189-195.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.02.054

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The article was aimed at analysing the issue of legal circumstances regulating the road traffic at reduced visibility. The statistical data related to the road incidents, with special emphasis on the pedestrian accidents, were presented. The difficulties with recognising pedestrians at reduced visibility were determined. The specific roads accidents were analysed, taking into consideration their course and defining their causes. Also, the possibilities of reducing the number of the accidents with pedestrians and other roadblocks on the roadway by night were presented. The examples of real road accidents involving pedestrians included in the text include photographic materials from the accident sites and sketches prepared by police officers. The last part of the article contains a summary and formulated final conclusions.


Language: en

Keywords

Car accident; pedestrian safety; reduced visibility

