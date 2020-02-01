|
Citation
|
Tarkowski S, Rybicka I. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 44: 196-203.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The article presents selected factors influencing road safety. The paper discusses the results of research concerning the time of diversion of the driver's attention from the driving track during road manoeuvres. Traffic participants had the following tasks to perform: looking at the left mirror, looking at the rear-view mirror, changing the radio station, checking the time on a mobile phone. The results were related to the length of the driver's reaction time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driver distraction; road safety