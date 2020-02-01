SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tarkowski S, Rybicka I. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 44: 196-203.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.02.053

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The article presents selected factors influencing road safety. The paper discusses the results of research concerning the time of diversion of the driver's attention from the driving track during road manoeuvres. Traffic participants had the following tasks to perform: looking at the left mirror, looking at the rear-view mirror, changing the radio station, checking the time on a mobile phone. The results were related to the length of the driver's reaction time.


Language: en

Keywords

Driver distraction; road safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print