Abstract

Design of the optimal workplace is always based on measurements of the target population of people, which are compared with the data of the entire population living in a certain territory. The size distribution is for three size groups. Group L (large) - 5% of male characters are larger, group M (medium) - 50% of characters and group S (small) 5% of female characters are smaller. We analyzed selected anthropometric dimensions in years 2001-2019 and compared them with these general size groups, which were defined in 2006. The set of six dimensions consists of: sitting height, height of elbow in sitting position, sitting knee height, length of the forearm and hand when bent in the elbow, sitting length of the thigh at the knee bend, anterior arm reach in sitting. The Slovak male population from linear regression equations, it can be stated that all observed anthropometric measures have higher values compared to previous years. In most measures, even the dimensions exceeded the limits of the largest L (large) interval. Actual anthropometric data can be a good background for the novelization of the standards and new trends in designing of the workplaces in the transport vehicles.

