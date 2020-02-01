Abstract

Studies conducted in the preparation of a new standard for designing intersections in Russia are presented in this article. The studies were carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles in accordance with generally accepted scientific methods. Using statistical processing of measurement results, data were obtained about the headways accepted by drivers when making right and left turns from a minor road, and the distance from the edge of the main road to the driver's eyes, waiting an interval in the main flow on the minor road. Acceleration and deceleration on the turn lanes were also measured.

Language: en