Abstract

Previous research has shown the influence of drivers' route familiarity on road safety. The drivers' familiarity was possibly related to some negative safety outcomes such as speeding, violations, inattention. On the other hand, drivers unfamiliar with the route (especially if foreigners) were related to over-involvement in specific types or at-fault crashes. Drivers' route familiarity is mainly identifiable from frequency-based self-reported scales and distance from residence scales. In this study, another perspective was used, by relying on surveys. The familiarity with given routes and the behavioral differences with respect to generic routes was self-reported by drivers, who have answered to a specifically designed survey. Other questions were related to other safety issues and negative outcomes, such as accidents and sanctions/violations. The survey was submitted to both Italian and Norwegian young drivers, to explore also possible cultural/geographic differences of the phenomenon. The first results from the study are presented here, by focusing on the relevant aspects emerged from both the Italian and Norwegian surveys. In particular, the representation of the habitual routes is different between Italy and Norway. Some stated behavioral differences emerge from the comparison between answers related to the generic routes travelled and those specifically related to the habitual routes. Most accidents occur on routes frequently traveled, while there is a relevant part of fines which occur on roads rarely/never travelled. Those tendencies should be confirmed and other possible relationships should be explored after having enlarged the sample of respondents.

