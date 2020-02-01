Abstract

In 2008 the Province of Pisa set up the Center for Road Safety Monitoring and in 2011 implemented a Road Cadastral Registry (R.D. acronym) for 1200 km of network under management; however, the increasing gap between maintenance needs (of a road network that is quickly and widely reaching the end of its useful life) and maintenance operations (due to the increasingly limited resources available, both human and financial) requires advanced and innovative tools in order to plan an efficient maintenance program. Identify the vulnerabilities affecting roads infrastructures is not sufficient; it is essential to attribute a risk level and consequently to plan a priority order of maintenance interventions. According to this strategy and using R.D. database (with traffic, accidents and geometric data), a methodology to rank priorities of intervention on restraining devices has been developed. Considering the results, the Head Office has extended this methodology to all the constituent components of R.C. Proper checklists have been developed and are available to operators in the field using a simple App on tablet; once a checklist has been filled out, the operator sends information to the person in charge, who can immediately decide if the case can be solved with in-house management or needs to be part of a wider and long-term plan of intervention. In this latter case, data is analyzed in the system, through further algorithms, which combine the vulnerability detected with other parameters such as accidents, traffic, etc, it is possible to know the overall risk level and the priority order of intervention. The point of strength of this innovative project is the development of a network system capable to provide quick, comprehensive and low cost information on a vast road infrastructure, that enable to plan a rational and objective plan of maintenance interventions.

