Abstract

The definition of speed limits associated to a road section with limits which are lower than those legally allowed is an administrative measure that significantly impacts on driving behaviors. Strict speed limits are often considered inappropriate compared to roads planimetric and altimetric layout, and considered means to undertake repressive campaigns which aim to support local government finances. The inappropriate use of road signs, as well as the excess of roadside prohibitions, may lead to unsafe driving habits and infractions and, therefore, affect the efficacy of the signage with respect to the potential risks on the road. On the other hand, the speed limit should above all aid driver's perception, facilitating the correct interpretation and evaluation of the layout and conditions of the route, in order to limit adverse driving events. We investigated the relationships between the route characteristics, the specific road maintenance conditions and the warning signs imposed by the highway code and their effects on the driver's behaviors. We examined and assessed the management of the speed limits in order to harmonize roadside prohibitions, and promote their optimization to enhance a correct driving behavior. The analysis is based on statistical relationships between the car speeds, which are actually measured in correspondence of specific road sections by continuous mode controllers, the speed limit on the above mentioned routes and the actual road planimetric and altimetric layout.. We focused our study on the extra-urban road sections of the Tuscan region for which drivers' speed data were available.



RESULTS highlighted the relationship between the 85th percentile speed and the planimetric and altimetric layout of the route, providing a rational approach to harmonize and set the road speed limits which optimize driving behaviors.

