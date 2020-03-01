Abstract

The blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit has an effect not only on the prevalence of drivers under the influence of alcohol (DUI), but also on the occurrence and severity of road accidents. Most researchers in this field agree that reducing the alcohol limit leads to a decreased number of alcohol-related road accidents. Alcohol limit is a consequence of various political and legal factors. Depending on the driver category and country, the limit of alcohol concentration amounts up to 0.8 mg/ml. Alcohol affects drivers differently depending on their age, driving experience, etc. Thus, each alteration of alcohol concentration limit raises the issue of effects resulting from such a change. In 2009, in Serbia the alcohol concentration limit was reduced from 0.5 mg/ml to 0.3 mg/ml, as well as to 0 mg/ml for novice drivers, professional drivers and motorcyclists. After several years of application of more stringent alcohol limits, a research was conducted in order to identify the effects of reduced alcohol limit on involving DUI drivers in road accidents.



The studies dealt with the influences of zero tolerance on novice drivers and motorcycle riders, as well as with the effects of reduced alcohol limits on other drivers and their involvement in road crashes. In order to study the influence of alcohol limits thus reduced, the researchers considered the relationship between the involvement of DUI drivers in road accidents in the years before and after the change in the permissible alcohol limit. The results of this study can be valuable for further development of the legislation related to alcohol concentration limits.

Language: en