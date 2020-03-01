Abstract

Irregularity of maintenance operations to restore evenness conditions after damages from shocks, weather phenomena or due to the installation of equipment, and substandard execution of the sidewalks are all factors contributing to walking unsuitability, thus to poor comfort and safety levels for pedestrians. All of the above can be solved by appropriate maintenance management programs and the choice of the adequate type as well as the timeliness of maintenance works can optimize the quality of maintenance interventions. The paper deals with a methodology specifically developed to highlight priorities in this type of maintenance programs for pavements, partly derived from the most-known Road Management System, and integrated by walkability checklists. The methodology includes, on the one hand, survey, classification and analysis of sidewalk distresses, adapting the PCI - Pavement Condition Index, here specifically reformulated to detect the different types of distresses typically surveyed on sidewalks. On the other hand, a complementing walkability analysis assesses sidewalks quality according to the pedestrians' requirements, and contributes to highlight the distresses severity and consequently how to prioritize maintenance interventions. A case study in Rome, where the lack of regular maintenance results into a network of unsafe sidewalks, was also developed, with a focus on home-to-school trips. Starting from some preliminary outcomes observed in a nearby test field, usual detours when approaching school premises were surveyed, related to the levels of distresses and linked to the poor comfort and safety levels. The goal of the research is to validate the methodology with consolidated results and eventually to provide advanced knowledge for further applications.

