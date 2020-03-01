Abstract

Public transit buses may be considered a safer transportation mode as opposed to others (e.g., private cars). However, safety is a crucial issue regarding transit buses from the perspectives of operators and passengers due to the relevant implications it generates. Therefore, evaluating the accident risk on bus routes provides an opportunity to improve the safety performance of transit operators. Previous research identified patterns of bus accidents and shed light on understanding the effects of many factors regarding frequency and severity of bus accidents. However, no studies have investigated accident risks in bus transit, while considering frequency, severity and exposure factors in a single function. This paper proposes a new methodology for evaluating the accident risk for each transit bus route. At first, the methodology identifies the risk components in terms of frequency, severity and exposure factors that may affect bus accidents. Next, it integrates these terms, to build a risk bus accident function providing a ranking of safety performance for each route. The feasibility of this methodology is demonstrated in a real case study using 3,457 bus accidents provided by a mid-sized Italian bus operator. This experiment shows that transit managers could adopt this methodology to perform an accurate safety analysis on each route. Moreover, this methodology may be implemented in a road traffic safety management system for bus transit operators interested in the monitoring of safety performance, in the evaluation of the risk of accidents on routes, and in the certification process according to recent safety norms.

