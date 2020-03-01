Abstract

In railways one of the most critical point is represented by the intersections with road, especially at level crossings, where the interaction between road users (cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists, drivers, etc.) and train users might generate conflicts and risk situations. Level crossing accidents represent 24% of all significant railway accidents when railway suicides are excluded according to the European Union Agency for Railways statistics. There is a complex interaction among the components that makes this kind of intersection dangerous, depending on the road users' behaviour, the unsafe layout of the infrastructure and the response of the various type of users with regard to the different conditions (traffic, weather, design, etc.). Starting from these considerations, the SAFER-LC Project has the objective of upgrading safety and minimising risks at and around level crossings by developing a fully integrated cross-modal set of innovative solutions and tools for the proactive management and new design of level-crossing infrastructure. This paper presents the results of the first phase of this project with special attention about the results of the Italian level crossings conditions. With regard to the first phase of the project, the paper proposes a comparative analysis between Italy and seven European countries (Greece, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Spain and Turkey), carrying out an in-depth Level Crossing accident analysis with data and reports from the railway operators and the national accident investigation bodies. The analysis focuses the attention on specific variables such as details on collision, victim, road and railway environment, level crossing characteristics and circumstances. The analysis highlights the existence of some critical issues for safety with important differences in terms of characteristics and intensity in each country and especially for the Italian case.

