Abstract

Sustainable management of urban areas is becoming during the last decades, one of the most important challenges of the 21st century that resulted in the concept of "smart city". The city can be defined as "smart" when social capital, traditional and modern (ICT) communication infrastructure encourage sustainable economic development and high quality of life. Smart Mobility is often highlighted as a key system without which the Smart City could not be sustainable. A number of smart solutions have been analyzed and implemented in the context of smart mobility/movement in the cities and beyond. Many of these solutions are based on IT and they include a vehicle navigation system, e-parking, e-ticket, info-mobility signalization, demand-responsive transport, car sharing, bike sharing, public transport live tracking but also some innovative solutions are not necessarily related to IT (walking bus). Smart Mobility Survey has been conducted in Croatia and Italy during 2017 with the aim to establish users' opinion on a number of the above-mentioned solutions that have been lately used in the cities worldwide. The survey has examined the familiarity with such solutions, their current use, and future expectations of using smart solutions in everyday life. The results showed, among Croatian responders, more limitations in accepting new technological solutions for mobility in the future. This points to the need to have a more public debate about future mobility solutions and their benefits in order to bring them closer to the wider population.

Language: en