Abstract

In recent years, the analysis of driving behaviour for professional drivers has attracted growing interest from transport operators. This is also witnessed by the importance the recently introduced Driver Qualification Card gives to human factors and the need drivers undergo proper training activities aimed at improving the performance of transport systems both in operational (speed, frequency, reliability, etc.) and safety terms. By discussing the results of an experimental study on driving behaviour involving professional bus drivers, this paper investigates whether any correlations exist between a number of driver characteristics (a.o., age, body weight and driving experience) and the perceived level of discomfort when driving. Analysis of the data performed using Multiple Correspondences Analysis (MCA) shows that a correlation does exist between the perceived level of discomfort in a set of body areas and the age and body weight of the driver.

