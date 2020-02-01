SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chebanyuk K, Prasolenko O, Burko D, Galkin A, Lobashov O, Shevchenko A, Usami DS, Persia L. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 45: 858-865.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.02.083

The interaction between drivers and pedestrians at a pedestrian crossing is studied using the method of ergonomic design. The galvanic skin response (GSR) and changes of the heart rate of drivers have been measured to monitor any emotional state change when encountering a pedestrian at a pedestrian crossing. If the driver moves away from the pedestrian standing at the roadside edge, the driver experiences a minimal emotional change. However, if there is no vehicle speed and path variation, the driver experiences significant shift in the GSR and heart rate, thus highlighting a possible increase of the stress level. It was based on the research where the distance and current speed have a significant impact on the drivers and pedestrians with the following consequences for their health. To assess the influence of a pedestrian presence on the road on drivers, it was proposed to use the angular velocity of the vehicle with respect to pedestrians. The probability of the pedestrians presence in a dangerous condition for drivers at different distances and speeds of pedestrian crossing made it possible to find an optimal pedestrian position on the road. Thus, the paper proposed a safe distance for pedestrians on the road at a pedestrian crossing in order to reduce the driver stress level in the traffic flow.


driver; human factor; pedestrian; speed; traffic

