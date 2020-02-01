|
Colombaroni C, Fusco G, Isaenko N. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 45: 890-897.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)
PMID
unavailable
The paper introduces a model-based optimization procedure for the design of a control system with signal synchronization, real-time bus priority and green light speed advisory to car drivers. The traffic model simulates car traffic as platoons and bus movements individually. An optimization routine simulates the effect of different bus priority rules, which can be actuated online through bus identification devices and applies a metaheuristic algorithm to optimize signal settings. The macroscopic model and the design method have been applied and also tested in microsimulation on a principal street in Rome with a tram line on a reserved lane.
Connected Vehicles; Green Light Optimal Speed Advisory; Signal Synchronization; Traffic Simulation; Transit Priority