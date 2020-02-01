SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Colombaroni C, Fusco G, Isaenko N. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 45: 890-897.

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.02.079

The paper introduces a model-based optimization procedure for the design of a control system with signal synchronization, real-time bus priority and green light speed advisory to car drivers. The traffic model simulates car traffic as platoons and bus movements individually. An optimization routine simulates the effect of different bus priority rules, which can be actuated online through bus identification devices and applies a metaheuristic algorithm to optimize signal settings. The macroscopic model and the design method have been applied and also tested in microsimulation on a principal street in Rome with a tram line on a reserved lane.

RESULTS obtained show that offline signal optimization and online signal priority can significantly reduce both travel times of bus riders and delays for total traffic. Similarly, speed advisory to drivers, if considered in signal optimization, can improve not only drivers' delays but even transit passengers' delays because it allows more efficient use of the road.


Connected Vehicles; Green Light Optimal Speed Advisory; Signal Synchronization; Traffic Simulation; Transit Priority

